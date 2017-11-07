Sony has announced that select 2016 models and all 2017 models of its 4K HDR TV’s will now feature Google Assistant, provided that the TV set has Android TV in tow. Users can now activate and access Google Assistant’s best features by just pressing the microphone button on their remotes.

Sony’s 2016 TV models include the XBR-Z9D, XBR-X800D, XBR-X750, and XBR-X700D and you will be able to do everything that Assistant has to offer, including turning off the lights, turning on some Netflix, and enjoying a relaxing evening. Sony has stated that all compatible TV sets will receive an update later today which will bring Google Assistant access to everyone.

If you want to check out Sony’s full lineup of Google Assistant-compatible TV’s, hit the link here to learn more.

[Sony]