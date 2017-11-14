Google Assistant is continuing to make its way to devices far and wide, with tablets seemingly the next adventure. We’ve seen Assistant arrive on the Pixelbook thanks to a dedicated button on the keyboard, and even smart thermostats from ecobee are getting in on the fun.

The hint was revealed courtesy of the latest update to the Google app, which now shows that Assistant is available on tablets running at least Android 6.0 Marshmallow. However, we’ve tried it on a few different tablets around here, and Assistant still doesn’t work as of yet.

We can likely expect to see some type of formal announcement made through the Google Blog, just giving users a heads up that you will be able to use Assistant literally anywhere. In the meantime, we’ll just have to keep waiting for Google to flip the switches on the backend to open things up for tablet owners everywhere.

If you want to see if Assistant works for you, hit the button below to download the shortcut and let us know what you find!