Nov 12th, 2017

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Puzzle Blocks

Puzzle Blocks is a game where you have to push blocks into the correct spot. You need to carefully observe the environment and make your move. Pay attention to the shapes and target zones in each puzzle. The music is calming, but the puzzles are challenging.

DOWNLOAD: Puzzle Blocks

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 3.5/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

2. Ahead

Ahead is a very difficult game. You have to control a twirling “ax” and collect points. Moving the ax around is not easy and there are a lot of obstacles in the way. My high score is 3, which should tell you a lot about how hard the game is.

DOWNLOAD: Ahead

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 5/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

3. INK: Endless Ascend

You’ve played endless runner games before, but INK is an endless climber. You control an ink blob that is climbing walls and collecting more ink. The goal is to climb as high as possible while collecting ink and avoiding obstacles. It’s a one-tap game and very addictive to play.

DOWNLOAD: INK

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 5/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

4. Turn Right

All you do in this game is turn right, but that presents some problems when your only goal is to make laps around a round track. You can adjust if you turn too sharply. Your job is to see how many laps you can make without running into the edge of the track.

DOWNLOAD: Turn Right

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.0/5
  • Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

5. Typing Test

Typing Test lets you test your typing speed on smartphone keyboards. The app provides a paragraph for you to type. You have 60 seconds to get as much done as you can. Once complete, you’ll get a score in words per minute.

DOWNLOAD: Typing Test

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.1/5
  • Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading.
