Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Drawers

Drawers is an app that literally puts drawers on the edge of your display. The drawers are little tabs on the edge of the screen that you can slide open. Each drawer can hold up to 5 app shortcuts and you can have up to 5 drawers. It’s a neat little app for launching your most used apps from anywhere.

DOWNLOAD: Drawers Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.8/5

Installs: 100 – 500

2. Graphice

Have you ever wanted to take colors from the real world and use them in digital work? Graphice can extract colors from real photos. Just select a photo and Graphice will show you the color palette. Then you can copy the color codes and use them in Photoshop or other design apps.

DOWNLOAD: Graphice Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 500 – 1,000

3. Underburn

Underburn is an app that dynamically adjusts the screen brightness based on what’s showing on your screen. So if you open a bright white app it will automatically turn down the screen brightness, and vice versa. Never worry about burning your eyes when you open an app at night.

DOWNLOAD: Underburn Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.8/5

Installs: 50 – 100

4. Pet Tracker

With Pet Tracker you will be able to create a smart task list with reminders for any activity with your pet. Organize your day, week, month or year with this app. Never forget to feed your cat or take your dog for a walk.

DOWNLOAD: Pet Tracker Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 5/5

Installs: 10 – 50

5. Drops – Icon Pack

Drops is an icon pack containing small and flat icons in a light color scheme. You can create a really unique theme with these icons. Supports ADW Launcher, Apex Launcher, GO Launcher, Holo Launcher, Nova Launcher, and many more launchers.

DOWNLOAD: Drops Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 100 – 500

