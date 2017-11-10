Nov 10th, 2017

There’s a ton of sensitive information stored in our smartphones. Whether it’s contacts, photos, videos, websites visited, messages and the like — it’s all information you probably don’t want falling into the wrong hands. But what happens when you bring your smartphone into the bedroom? Well, that opens up a whole new realm of extremely personal data potentially waiting to be breached. The scariest part? It’s already happened.

A company who manufactured and sold We-Vibe vibrators recently settled a class-action lawsuit for $3.75 million after users claimed the company had illegally collected and recorded sensitive personal information. Everything from usage dates and times, intensity settings, and minute-to-minute temperature measurements. It was a huge violation of privacy and something you’d think smart sex-toy manufacturers would be extremely cautious to avoid. Well, most of them anyway.

A user on Reddit recently got a scare after discovering their Lovense vibrator was recording private sessions without their knowledge. It was only after the user began poking around in the files stored on their device that they came across a 6-minute long audio clip the app had recorded while the vibrator was in use. It’s worth noting that the app does, in fact, ask for a variety of permissions — including access to your phone’s microphone — but it was assumed this had more to do with the app’s video chatting function. So what gives?

After the post gained so much attention, Lovense (who’s app controls a variety of Bluetooth enabled sex toys) finally chimed in, attempting to ease fears by citing a bug in the software that appeared to only affect the Android version of the app. According to Lovense, the app records audio clips as part of their Sound Control feature (which includes sound activated vibrations) but was never supposed to keep the audio clip stored on the device indefinitely and under any circumstance was this clip ever uploaded to their servers. Lovense assures customers that they’ve since updated the Android app which now promptly deletes the audio file when a session has completed and is already available on the Google Play Store.

Bugs like this could be seen as one of the many growing pains associated with living in a fully connected world. Everything is vulnerable, from smart coffee makers, to Bluetooth enabled butt plugs. Of course, it’s no less scary when your privacy is the one being violated.

Although sometimes it’s something as simple as an unintentional software bug — as in the case of We-Vibe — other times things can be a little more nefarious. Yes, smart things can be fun but if privacy is your #1 concern, it might be best to stick to old fashioned play things for that extra peace of mind.

via Reddit
local_offer    Lovense Nora   Lovense Remote  

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertV30 giveaway last chance!
closeThis is your last chance to win an LG V30!

In case you’ve somehow missed it, we have teamed up with LG to give away an LG V30! The contest is quickly coming to a close, so we wanted to give everyone one last chance to enter!

3

more_vertBest Games of the Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

4

more_vertYou can now (completely) kill the Bixby button
closeYou can now (completely) kill the Bixby button on the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8

Samsung has released a much-requested update for the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, which introduces the option to completely disable the physical Bixby button.

5

more_vertWould you give Facebook your nudes to prevent revenge porn?
closeFacebook wants you to upload your own nudes to prevent revenge porn

Facebook wants to prevent the spread of revenge porn on its network by having people upload their shots to be hashed and compared to images uploaded. Would you do it?

6

more_vertThe Best Ok Google Commands
close100+ Best Ok Google Commands (Updated List)

We show you how to use Ok Google, share the best Ok Google Commands, and include a comprehensive list of Ok Google Commands (that we’ll update regularly).

7

more_vertDEAL: Get the Huawei Mate 9 for $399
closeDEAL: The Huawei Mate 9 has been discounted by $100; get yours for $399

Amazon has discounted the Huawei Mate 9 by $100, bringing the price down to just $399 for a limited time.

8

more_vertWhy the OnePlus 5T won't feature wireless charging
closePete Lau explains why the OnePlus 5T won’t feature wireless charging

In a forum post on the OnePlus Forums, CEO Pete Lau explained why the OnePlus 5T won’t feature wireless charging, as the company continues to favor its Dash Charge technology.

9

more_vertSmartThings Link Quick Look
closeTurning the SHIELD TV into a smart home hub with the SmartThings Link

If you’ve been thinking about getting started in the smart home world and you already own the SHIELD TV, the SmartThings Link is almost a no-brainer.

10

more_vertSign up to test the OnePlus 5T early
closeWant to try the OnePlus 5T? OnePlus selecting 10 people for early preview

Curious about the upcoming OnePlus 5T? OnePlus is selecting 10 lucky people to review the device early before it launches on November 16th. Here’s where you can sign up to be chosen.