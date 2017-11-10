The Honor 6X debuted earlier this year as a replacement for last year’s Honor 5X, with plenty of attention to detail going into the areas where people were left unhappy. The launch price was a reasonable $250 which got you a pretty good set of specs for the price, but now you can nab it for $100 off at just $149.99 on Amazon. Gold, Gray, and Silver colors have all been discounted for now.
Honor 6X Specs
- Display: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p LCD
- Processor: Kirin 655 Octa-core
- RAM: 3GB/4GB
- Storage: 32GB/64GB Expandable via MicroSD
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Rear Camera: 12MP/2MP Dual-Lens
- Battery: 3,340mAh
- Software: EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
This deal also marks the cheapest we’ve ever seen the handset available, so for anyone looking for a good budget handset this might not be a bad idea.