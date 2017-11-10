The Honor 6X debuted earlier this year as a replacement for last year’s Honor 5X, with plenty of attention to detail going into the areas where people were left unhappy. The launch price was a reasonable $250 which got you a pretty good set of specs for the price, but now you can nab it for $100 off at just $149.99 on Amazon. Gold, Gray, and Silver colors have all been discounted for now.

Display: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p LCD

5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p LCD Processor : Kirin 655 Octa-core

: Kirin 655 Octa-core RAM : 3GB/4GB

: 3GB/4GB Storage : 32GB/64GB Expandable via MicroSD

: 32GB/64GB Expandable via MicroSD Front Camera : 8MP

: 8MP Rear Camera : 12MP/2MP Dual-Lens

: 12MP/2MP Dual-Lens Battery: 3,340mAh

3,340mAh Software: EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

This deal also marks the cheapest we’ve ever seen the handset available, so for anyone looking for a good budget handset this might not be a bad idea.