Nov 10th, 2017

The Honor 6X debuted earlier this year as a replacement for last year’s Honor 5X, with plenty of attention to detail going into the areas where people were left unhappy. The launch price was a reasonable $250 which got you a pretty good set of specs for the price, but now you can nab it for $100 off at just $149.99 on Amazon. Gold, Gray, and Silver colors have all been discounted for now.

Honor 6X Specs

  • Display: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p LCD
  • Processor: Kirin 655 Octa-core
  • RAM: 3GB/4GB
  • Storage: 32GB/64GB Expandable via MicroSD
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Rear Camera: 12MP/2MP Dual-Lens
  • Battery: 3,340mAh
  • Software: EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

This deal also marks the cheapest we’ve ever seen the handset available, so for anyone looking for a good budget handset this might not be a bad idea.

GET HONOR 6X Deal
local_offer    Amazon   Deal   Deals   Honor   honor 6x  

