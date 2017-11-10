Nov 10th, 2017

Crowdfunding is an immensely popular way to for people these days to support friends, family, projects, or causes they love. Kickstarter, IndieGoGo, and GoFundMe are some of the most popular sites allowing people to donate small (or large) sums of money to the things they care about.

You’d think peer-to-peer money services like PayPal would be all over this, but they’re only now diving headfirst into crowdfunding with their new service: Money Pools.

Money Pools works exactly how you would expect. PayPal users simply create a pool, give it a name, goal amount, end date, amount for people to chip in, description and cover image. That’s all there is to it. You can share the pool on social networks or directly to friends/family with your pool link.

Pools can be whatever the user likes, everything from group gifts, to help plan trips, special events like baby showers, or any other good causes. You can get started with Money Pools by heading over to the pool page here.

