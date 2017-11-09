The sequel to smash-hit Zynga word game Words With Friends is now available on Android. Words With Friends 2 is “better and more clever than ever,” with new games modes, a brand new design, and more ways to challenge your friends.

Everything you loved about the original game is baked into Words With Friends 2, alongside a whole host of new content to keep things fresh. You can play against fictional characters in new Solo Challenge events, which are updated with new themes and opponents twice a month.

The new Lightning Round puts you in a fast-paced team match to test your rapid word-building skills, while classic one-on-one gameplay now rewards you with badges for completing weekly challenges and scoring big against your friends. Also get access to an updated dictionary with 50,000 new words.

All your past games, friends, and progress will be pulled from Words With Friends into the new game when you sign in — and if you purchased Words With Friends Pro or an in-app purchase to remove ads in the original game, they’ll be gone in the sequel, too.

Words With Friends 2 is free-to-play, but in-app purchases are available for additional content and in-game currency. You can download the game now from the Play Store by clicking the button below.