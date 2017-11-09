Alright, here’s the deal. Our LG V30 giveaway was supposed to end on Monday. We picked a winner, notified them, and waited. It has been over 3 days now and still no response. Snooze you lose.

So…

The first person to leave a comment on this post including a link to their comment on the video will win the V30. Yes, there is a way to link to your comment. The comment MUST have been left within the original contest window. Be ready to confirm the comment is really yours and that you have subscribed to the Phandroid channel.

P.S. You still must be a resident of the U.S. Sorry.