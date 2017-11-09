Nov 9th, 2017

Many manufacturers now offer a trade-in program as an incentive to get people to stay with their brand, so it wasn’t too surprising that Google hopped on board the trade-in bandwagon with the release of the Pixel 2. It’s also not too surprising that people who have sent their phones in report some problems with Google’s estimates for the trade-in value on their phones.

One person reports shipping a 32GB Quite Black Pixel XL in with an estimate of $400 trade-in value, only to be told he sent an unknown phone and the value is only $300. After five days of run around with Google’s customer service reps, he was finally able to get the full refund of $400 once Google realized they did know what phone he shipped. This issue seems to be quite common and Google is offering $100 in store credit for some.

Another person sent in a mint 128GB Pixel XL with an estimated trade-in value of $410, but only received $162 back because Google says the phone wasn’t properly factory reset. The poster says they factory reset the phone twice before sending it in. There are multiple instances of people being told they didn’t factory reset their phone when they swear they did and Google support seems to be offering a $35 store credit.

Of course, not all the reports from the trade-in program are bad, but it’s disconcerting to know that so many people are reporting not receiving the full estimate they’re due because of an issue that they say they fixed. Plenty of people in these threads are suggesting you take pictures of your device of even video of you factory resetting it before you take advantage of this trade-in program since Google won’t send the device back if the original estimate comes up short.
local_offer    Google   Pixel 2   Pixel 2 XL  

stars Further Reading

Google launches Files Go on the Play Store

Chrome cracks down on redirects

Some Pixel 2 XL screens flash during locking & unlocking

Pixel 2 Tips & Tricks

This Pixel 2 XL was RMA'd for the strangest reason

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertReport: Broadcom seeking to acquire Qualcomm
closeReport: Broadcom seeking $100 billion deal to acquire Qualcomm

A new rumor suggests that Broadcom is speaking with advisors about the possibility of acquiring Qualcomm. Both companies are valued at nearly $100 billion.

2

more_vertT-Mobile throws final offer to keep Sprint interested
closeThe Saga Continues: T-Mobile throws last ditch offer to keep Sprint merger talks alive

After a report claimed that SoftBank would be pulling out of the potential merger with T-Mobile, a new report suggests the latter has given the company a final offer.

3

more_vertSonos will bring Spotify controls through Alexa
closeThe Sonos One will let Alexa control your Spotify playlists later this year

Sonos has announced that support to use Alexa voice controls with Spotify and the Sonos One will arrive by December 21st.

4

more_vertOPPO unveils the R11s and R11s Plus
closeThe Oppo R11s is officially here with a curved 6-inch bezel-less display

The OPPO R11s and R11s Plus have been unveiled in China and feature a new bezel-less design along with a dual-camera setup. These devices will go on sale on November 10th.

5

more_vertThe Google App now features a rounded UI
closeThe new Rounded UI is showing up in the Google App

Google is pushing a server-side update to the Google application which includes an all-new rounded UI for search results and search cards.

6

more_vertSony details its software rollout process
closeSony shares what happens when a new version of Android is released

To celebrate Android Oreo coming to the Xperia XZ Premium, Sony has shared an infographic which shows off the process the company takes whenever a new version of Android is released.

7

more_vertCricket upgrades cheapest plans with with extra GBs of data
closeCricket is upgrading their cheapest plans with with extra GBs of data

Cricket is upgrading their cheapest cellphone plans with extra GBs of data. The best part? Prices remain the same, so you’re simply getting more for your money.

8

more_vertAndroid Phones with the Best Battery November 2017
closeAndroid Phones with the Best Battery Life November 2017

As a companion to the Best Android Phones, we’ve rounded up the Android Phones with the Best Battery Life. If you need a big battery to get through the day, these are the phones for you.

9

more_vertDEAL: Get the Sony Xperia XZ1 for $589
closeDEAL: Save $110 and get the Sony Xperia XZ1 for just $589

Amazon is offering the Sony Xperia XZ1 for just $589, which is a savings of $110 and includes free Prime shipping.

10

more_vertOprah can now sell you her Favorite Things using Alexa
closeOprah can now sell you her Favorite Things using Alexa’s voice shopping

Amazon is rolling out the red carpet for voice shoppers this holiday season with Oprah’s Favorite Things curated by Oprah herself.