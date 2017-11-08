Nov 8th, 2017

Behind every good smart home system, you’ll find some sort of “hub.” The hub is the brain behind the whole operation. I’ve dabbled in smart home stuff with Wemo switches and outlets, but they don’t require a hub. Wemo devices connect to WiFi and can clog up your network if you have enough of them. A real smart home hub uses a different type of wireless communication.

I’ve been wanting to get a real smart home hub for a while, but a couple things have been holding me back. For starters, you have to consider compatibility. Which hub will be compatible with the most devices down the line? The second thing is cost. Some of the hubs can be pricey, plus you have all the light bulbs, switches, and other stuff on top of it.

The SmartThings Link seemingly made all of these decisions for me. It only cost $15 at launch ($39 now), which is super cheap to get your foot in the door. I already have the NVIDIA Shield Android TV and SmartThings seems like the best system for compatibility. So I got the Link, a motion detector, and a few bulbs to give it a try.

Setting up the Link is incredibly easy. All you do is plug it into one of the USB ports on the back of the SHIELD. It does block the other USB port, but you can use the included extension cord if that’s a problem. It’s not the most attractive thing to have sticking out the back of your SHIELD, but it’s not something you’re going to see very often.

Once you plug the Link in you’ll see a pop-up that will ask you to install the SmartThings app for Android TV. The TV app doesn’t really do much other than let you sign in and link your account to the hub. If you’re a new user you’ll have to sign in to the SmartThings app on your phone and then enter a code from the TV app. The whole process only took a couple of minutes.

The initial set up is the last time you’ll need the SHIELD. Adding devices to your home is done with the SmartThings app on your phone. Adding items is pretty straightforward. For the most part, you just plug in/screw in/power on the item, tap the (+) button in the app, and watch the item appear.

From there, the only limit to automation is your imagination. The SmartThings app is full of tools that will allow you to do really cool stuff. For example, I set up the lamp in my bedroom to slowly dim from 0% to 100% in the morning. The outside porch lights and living room light turn on when I get home late at night. It’s very addictive once you start creating routines.

Google Assistant plays a big role in how I use my SmartThings Link. You can easily link your SmartThings account to Google Assistant in the Home Control settings. From there, you can name devices and assign them to different rooms. So when you say “OK Google, turn on living room lights” it will turn on all devices assigned to that room. Google Assistant is also on the SHIELD TV.

The SmartThings Link is my first big step in home automation. As a beginner, the Link and the SmartThings apps were very easy to setup and learn. That’s really the beauty of the Link. As long as you already have a SHIELD, it’s a very easy and small commitment. You’re not putting down hundreds of dollars and then finding out you hate it. You can get the Link and 2 compatible light bulbs for just $60. That’s cheaper than some hubs alone.

If you’ve been thinking about getting started in the smart home world and you already own the SHIELD TV, the SmartThings Link is almost a no-brainer. If you don’t have the SHIELD already, it makes more sense to buy the standard SmartThings hub ($49). It’s really cool to see the SHIELD become this super versatile device that can be the center of your home.

Amazon: SmartThings Link
Amazon: SHIELD TV
local_offer    NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV   Samsung SmartThings   Smart home   SmartThings Link  

stars Further Reading

NVIDIA slashes Shield game prices

Shield TV just $179 with a remote

Best Home Security for Google Home

Samsung & ADT security

Eufy Genie Review

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

2

more_vertZTE Axon 7 successor confirmed by the company
closeZTE confirms it plans to release a proper Axon 7 successor

ZTE has confirmed it plans on releasing a successor to the popular ZTE Axon 7, which debuted last year.

3

more_vertRazer Phone coming this month for $699
closeRazer Phone starts at $699 and features a 120hz display

Razer has finally taken the wraps of their upcoming phone and it looks like a bigger and sleeker version of the Nextbit Robin. A Nextbit Robin 2 XL, perhaps.

4

more_vertDeal: Get 20% off this AUKEY USB-C hub for laptops
closeSave 20% off this AUKEY USB-C Hub for your one port life [DEAL]

Tired of not having enough ports on your MacBook or Chromebook? Check out this 20% off deal on this AUKEY USB-C hub for laptops.

5

more_vertT-Mobile slashes $130 off the price of the Galaxy Note 8
closeDeal: T-Mobile slashes $130 off the price of the Galaxy Note 8

T-Mobile has slashed $130 off the price of the Galaxy Note 8 in the United States, so you can currently pick one up on a two-year payment plan for $100 down and $30 per month.

6

more_vertAndroid Oreo is coming to the LG V30 next month
closeAndroid Oreo is coming to the LG V30 next month

LG has confirmed that the Android Oreo update will be arriving for LG V30 owners sometime in December, after a short beta test takes place in South Korea.

7

more_vertNew images show off the Gionee M7 Plus
closeHands-on photos show off the luxurious Gionee M7 Plus

Two new images have leaked which show off the rumored Gionee M7 Plus, along with its luxurious leather backing, 6.43-inch display, dual camera setup, and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

8

more_vertHTC U11 Plus is here!
closeHTC U11 Plus brings a bigger display, a bigger battery, and bigger functionality

HTC took the wraps off the HTC U11 Plus at a press event this morning. It’s everything the leaks said it would be, folks: a bigger, badder HTC U11.

9

more_vertPocket Casts supports Oreo
closePocket Casts picks up support for Oreo’s best features

Pocket Casts, one of the finest podcast apps on mobile, just got an update to take advantage of Android 8.0 Oreo’s best features.

10

more_vertReport: Broadcom seeking to acquire Qualcomm
closeReport: Broadcom seeking $100 billion deal to acquire Qualcomm

A new rumor suggests that Broadcom is speaking with advisors about the possibility of acquiring Qualcomm. Both companies are valued at nearly $100 billion.