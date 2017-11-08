Nov 8th, 2017

Pokemon Go has been a much larger success for Niantic Labs than the original Google-backed Ingress game which served as the company’s foundation in AR, so it makes sense that the next game would license another wildly popular IP to ride to the top of the app charts.

Niantic’s next project is called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and it’ll be an AR game similar in scope to Pokemon Go. It’s being co-developed by Warner Bros. Interactive developer Portkey Games and is slated to launch sometime in 2018. A new project from Niantic has been rumored since last year and this very news was speculated on but never confirmed until now.

The app will likely draw significant influence from Ingress with players choosing teams under a coating of Hogwarts charm.
