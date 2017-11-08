Nov 8th, 2017

Although OnePlus has quite the fanbase, there are still some that are critical of the OEM for not including features such as wireless charging. Part of this has to do with the companies move to aluminum bodies over the last few years, but CEO Pete Lau took to the OnePlus Forums to explain further.

In the OnePlus Forum Post, Lau gave two specific reasons why the OnePlus 5T won’t feature wireless charging, and it has to do with Dash Charge:

Reason 1: Wired quick charging solutions like ours clearly outshine wireless on quantitative measures. Just plug your device in, and Dash Charge produces 20 watts of power, reliably giving a day’s power in half an hour. 

Reason 2: Dash Charge gives you enough power for the day with just one charging session. All you need is the Dash Charge cable and adaptor to consistently power your device at superior rate. It doesn’t matter whether you’re gaming or streaming video. Dash Charge stays cool and power efficient. 

So obviously the company is so in love with its Dash Charge technology that it sees no benefit in adding wireless charging. This obviously will be debated upon for the months to come, but at least Lau gave us some insight as to why this feature won’t be included.

Considering the fact that wireless Qi charging can’t charge a smartphone nearly as fast as Quick Charge or Dash Charge, the move makes sense. Plus, would you really want to give up that gorgeous aluminum design just to have glass? Personally, while wireless charging is a nice convenience, it’s practically pointless to use if you need to quickly top off your phone before heading out.

Let us know what you think about Lau’s statements in the comments below.
