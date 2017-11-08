At IFA 2017, Samsung took the stage to unveil a few new wearables, including the brand new Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch. This smartwatch offers a bit more of a fitness-focused device when compared to the Samsung Gear S3 which launched earlier this year.

The Gear Sport was priced at $299, but for a limited time, Amazon and Samsung have discounted the smartwatch to just $269. This is a savings of $30 and may be enough of a discount to entice a few more folks to join the Tizen OS train.

Some of the features offered by the Gear Sport include water resistance up to 50 meters, making it easy for you to go for a swim or take a shower, without worrying about damaging it. Samsung Pay is also here with the included NFC chip, so you can leave your wallet at home if you happen to go for a run with the Gear Sport.

While most other smartwatches are mostly forgotten, Samsung and Apple have found the formula to keep smartwatches semi-relevant, and the Gear Sport is the latest example. This smartwatch is far from the flashiest option, but it makes sense for those who are focused on working out and staying fit.

If you’re interested in picking up the Gear Sport for yourself, hit the button below.