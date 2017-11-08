Samsung is celebrating the Fall with a new Burgundy Red color option for the Galaxy S8. Announced today, the device is already on sale in the company’s home country of South Korea. Samsung will be hoping the device can boost Galaxy S8 sales over the lucrative holiday period.

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S8 in a picturesque commercial uploaded to YouTube. It focuses heavily on the fall theme, with golden leaves falling off trees as a young couple take a romantic trip on a cable car over a forest. Yes, it’s cheesy — but we’re not complaining.

Aside from the fancy new paint job, the handset is identical to the original. Buyers get the same Exynos 9985 chipset that’s packed into other Galaxy S8 units in Korea, plus 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, that gorgeous Infinity Display, and an excellent 12-megapixel rear-facing camera.

This is the sixth color option of the Galaxy S8 to go on sale in Korea, following the Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Coral Blue, Arctic Silver, and Rose Pink models. Samsung hasn’t yet confirmed launch plans for other markets, but we expect it to arrive elsewhere soon.