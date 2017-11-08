Nov 8th, 2017

The screen on the Pixel 2 XL has been the source of many woes for Google, but the latest issue is something we’ve never heard of before. According to a post on the Google Product Forums, some people are experiencing issues with the screen flashing when unlocking their device, or when the screen wakes up to show notifications.

You can see a short example video of the issue being showcased below.

The original poster who included the above video says that it doesn’t happen all the time, but he immediately noticed the issues after purchasing the phone. Restarting the phone seemed to help, but then the issue came back the next morning. The OP even states that performing a safe mode and factory reset on the phone doesn’t seem to help as the issue is still present.

Lots of people are chiming in to say they’ve noticed the same behavior on their Pixel 2 XL device and tried things like adjusting the Adaptive Brightness on the display, but the issue still persists. Others report that turning off the ambient display setting resolves the issue for now, so it will be interesting to see Google’s response to the issue. We’ll keep you up to date.

local_offer    Google   Google Pixel 2   Google Pixel 2 XL  

stars Further Reading

Pixel 2 Tips & Tricks

This Pixel 2 XL was RMA'd for the strangest reason

Google Photo Books come to Canada

Google Wait Times

Google's making it easier to create immersive VR content

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

2

more_vertZTE Axon 7 successor confirmed by the company
closeZTE confirms it plans to release a proper Axon 7 successor

ZTE has confirmed it plans on releasing a successor to the popular ZTE Axon 7, which debuted last year.

3

more_vertRazer Phone coming this month for $699
closeRazer Phone starts at $699 and features a 120hz display

Razer has finally taken the wraps of their upcoming phone and it looks like a bigger and sleeker version of the Nextbit Robin. A Nextbit Robin 2 XL, perhaps.

4

more_vertDeal: Get 20% off this AUKEY USB-C hub for laptops
closeSave 20% off this AUKEY USB-C Hub for your one port life [DEAL]

Tired of not having enough ports on your MacBook or Chromebook? Check out this 20% off deal on this AUKEY USB-C hub for laptops.

5

more_vertT-Mobile slashes $130 off the price of the Galaxy Note 8
closeDeal: T-Mobile slashes $130 off the price of the Galaxy Note 8

T-Mobile has slashed $130 off the price of the Galaxy Note 8 in the United States, so you can currently pick one up on a two-year payment plan for $100 down and $30 per month.

6

more_vertAndroid Oreo is coming to the LG V30 next month
closeAndroid Oreo is coming to the LG V30 next month

LG has confirmed that the Android Oreo update will be arriving for LG V30 owners sometime in December, after a short beta test takes place in South Korea.

7

more_vertNew images show off the Gionee M7 Plus
closeHands-on photos show off the luxurious Gionee M7 Plus

Two new images have leaked which show off the rumored Gionee M7 Plus, along with its luxurious leather backing, 6.43-inch display, dual camera setup, and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

8

more_vertHTC U11 Plus is here!
closeHTC U11 Plus brings a bigger display, a bigger battery, and bigger functionality

HTC took the wraps off the HTC U11 Plus at a press event this morning. It’s everything the leaks said it would be, folks: a bigger, badder HTC U11.

9

more_vertPocket Casts supports Oreo
closePocket Casts picks up support for Oreo’s best features

Pocket Casts, one of the finest podcast apps on mobile, just got an update to take advantage of Android 8.0 Oreo’s best features.

10

more_vertReport: Broadcom seeking to acquire Qualcomm
closeReport: Broadcom seeking $100 billion deal to acquire Qualcomm

A new rumor suggests that Broadcom is speaking with advisors about the possibility of acquiring Qualcomm. Both companies are valued at nearly $100 billion.