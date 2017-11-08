The screen on the Pixel 2 XL has been the source of many woes for Google, but the latest issue is something we’ve never heard of before. According to a post on the Google Product Forums, some people are experiencing issues with the screen flashing when unlocking their device, or when the screen wakes up to show notifications.

You can see a short example video of the issue being showcased below.

The original poster who included the above video says that it doesn’t happen all the time, but he immediately noticed the issues after purchasing the phone. Restarting the phone seemed to help, but then the issue came back the next morning. The OP even states that performing a safe mode and factory reset on the phone doesn’t seem to help as the issue is still present.

Lots of people are chiming in to say they’ve noticed the same behavior on their Pixel 2 XL device and tried things like adjusting the Adaptive Brightness on the display, but the issue still persists. Others report that turning off the ambient display setting resolves the issue for now, so it will be interesting to see Google’s response to the issue. We’ll keep you up to date.