It’s been almost a month since Huawei unveiled the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, but the company failed to share any information about a possible US launch. Thanks to folks over at XDA Developers, we may have learned that the Mate 10 Pro will be launching via AT&T at some point in time.

XDA was able to obtain some of the firmware files for the Mate 10 Pro which were named “BLA-AO9-att-us” which differs from the version launched last month. This automatically suggests that the Mate 10 Pro will launch on AT&T exclusively.

None of the firmware files suggest that there will be compatibility with any other carriers, but maybe we can get lucky and Huawei will offer an unlocked model as it did with the Mate 9. It was also discovered that all of the AT&T “bloatware” will be able to be uninstalled once the device is in the hands of consumers, which is a huge relief.

For those who are unaware, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro features a 6-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powering the device is the Kirin 970 SoC, which has been coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the front, Huawei included an 8MP selfie camera, while the rear camera setup features a 12MP RGB sensor and a 20MP monochrome sensor. Finally, the Mate 10 Pro comes equipped with IP67 water resistance and a European price tag of €799.

Let us know if you would pick up the Mate 10 Pro if it made its way to AT&T early next year.