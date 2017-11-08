For some reason, Samsung likes to delay releasing all of the color options in all of the regions, and the same can be said for the Galaxy Note 8. At the launch event, Chris and I continued to talk about how awesome the Deepsea Blue variant looked, only to be disappointed when we were told it wouldn’t be coming to the US.

Well, it seems that things have changed as Samsung has just announced that the Deepsea Blue Galaxy Note 8 is coming to the US on November 16th. The catch here is that you can only get it from Best Buy or Samsung’s online storefront.

This means that while AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint customers will be able to go to Best Buy and get a subsidized model, T-Mobile subscribers will be forced to purchase the unlocked model at $949. This is rather unfortunate for T-Mobile customers, but at least you can still buy one through Best Buy or Samsung’s financing programs if $949 is too steep to come out of pocket.

Although the Deepsea Blue Galaxy Note 8 is not available for purchase just yet, Best Buy already has the listing page up. So hit the button below to bookmark the page so that you can be ready to once the new color variant is available.