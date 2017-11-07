Nov 7th, 2017

Xiaomi is one of the more popular Android manufacturers but you probably wouldn’t know it if you live outside of China or India. The hardware OEM has built a sort of Apple-like cult following in their homeland and now they’re finally ready to branch out to Western Europe.

The Chinese manufacturer is holding an event in Madrid, Spain, announcing the availability of a pair of their hottest Android devices: the Mi Mix 2 and Mi A1. The Mi Mix garnered plenty of attention after being one of the first to feature non-existent bezels on 3 of its sides. With a stunning, premium design and flagship specs, the Mi Max is a great value at €499. The A1, well, it’s an Android One mid-ranger that should appeal to budget conscious buyers, priced at just €229.

Xiaomi will open up online sales starting tomorrow, November 8th at mi.com/es, Amazon.es, and through the official Mi store at AliExpress.com. You’ll also be able to grab their devices — both online and in store — at Media Markt, Phone House, and Carrefour. Xiaomi’s retail partners will have devices for sale on the 22nd, while Xiaomi plans to open two official Mi stores in Madrid on November 11th.

Aside from the Mi Mix 2 and Mi A1, you can expect to find additional Xiaomi’s products, like the Mi Band 2 (€24.99), Mi Electric Scooter (€349.99), the Mi Box (€74.99), and the Mi Action Camera 4K (€134.99). Xiaomi’s full accessory portfolio will also be in attendance and include everything from headphones to their portable battery banks.

via The Verge

 
