Nov 7th, 2017

During the Google I/O 2017 keynote, a new “feature” was announced for Google Photos, which introduced the ability to create a physical book from your favorite photos. These Photo Books can be made from your mobile device or through the web browser on your computer.

While Photo Books have been available in the US for some time, Google is starting to roll out the option to purchase one in Canada. Best of all (for Canadiens), the Photo Books are available in both English and French, and can be accessed from Android, iOS, or Google Photos on the web.

Pricing for Photo Books starts at CAD $17.99 for the softcover version, and CAD $27.99 for the hardcover books. These prices are quite a bit more expensive than the US versions, but at least you can now create a Photo Book for a loved one or close friend without worrying about going to an actual photography store.

Let us know if you’ve used Google Photo Books and how it turned out for you.

[Android Police | Google Canada]
local_offer    Google   Google Photo Books  

stars Further Reading

This Pixel 2 XL was RMA'd for the strangest reason

Google Wait Times

Google's making it easier to create immersive VR content

Pixel 2 XL November update brings display options

Google's newest Pixel 2 commercial says ask more of your phone

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

2

more_vertOreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program
closeYou can now test out Android Oreo on your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Some users are reporting that they have received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

3

more_vertPixel 2 First Things to do
close12 First things every Pixel 2 owner should do

If you just got the Pixel 2 or are thinking of picking one up, here are the first things to do!

4

more_vertSony's smartphone business still struggling
closeSony’s smartphone business still struggling after big loss

Sony posted its financial results for the last quarter this week, and while the rest of its business is thriving, its mobile division continues to hemorrhage cash.

5

more_vertZTE Axon 7 successor confirmed by the company
closeZTE confirms it plans to release a proper Axon 7 successor

ZTE has confirmed it plans on releasing a successor to the popular ZTE Axon 7, which debuted last year.

6

more_vertGoogle's Pixel Visual Core will be activated soon
closeYour Pixel 2 pictures are about to get a whole lot better

Google has updated its documents to confirm that the Pixel Visual Core will be activated on the Pixel 2 with the Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2.

7

more_vertRazer Phone coming this month for $699
closeRazer Phone starts at $699 and features a 120hz display

Razer has finally taken the wraps of their upcoming phone and it looks like a bigger and sleeker version of the Nextbit Robin. A Nextbit Robin 2 XL, perhaps.

8

more_vertBest Games of the Month
close25+ Best Android Games [November 2017]

Hundreds of great games arrive in the Play Store each month. Some are from big-name gaming studios, others are from small indie developers. It can be hard to keep up with them all.

9

more_vertGoogle announces Fast Pair for easy Bluetooth pairing on Android
closeGoogle announces Fast Pair for dead simple Bluetooth pairing on Android

Google just announced Fast Pairing for Android, dead simple Bluetooth pairing on all devices running Android 6.0+ and the latest version of Google Play services (11.7).

10

more_vertSamsung demoing a smarter Genius Bar concept
closeSamsung demoing a Genius Bar-style kiosk with a twist in the United States

Samsung is teaming up with a collaborative workspace startup to give you something better to do than stand around when you need your device serviced. A smarter Genius Bar, if you will.