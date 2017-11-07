During the Google I/O 2017 keynote, a new “feature” was announced for Google Photos, which introduced the ability to create a physical book from your favorite photos. These Photo Books can be made from your mobile device or through the web browser on your computer.

While Photo Books have been available in the US for some time, Google is starting to roll out the option to purchase one in Canada. Best of all (for Canadiens), the Photo Books are available in both English and French, and can be accessed from Android, iOS, or Google Photos on the web.

Pricing for Photo Books starts at CAD $17.99 for the softcover version, and CAD $27.99 for the hardcover books. These prices are quite a bit more expensive than the US versions, but at least you can now create a Photo Book for a loved one or close friend without worrying about going to an actual photography store.

Let us know if you’ve used Google Photo Books and how it turned out for you.

