There are a lot of great budget smartphones available on the market, but one of the best options for the last year has been the Moto G5 Plus . The device was launched back in March after making its debut at MWC and looked to improve upon its predecessor in multiple fashions.

Since the device’s launch, we have seen numerous deals to make the G5 Plus an even more affordable option, and we are now seeing another great discount. Currently, Amazon is offering the 64GB variant of the G5 Plus for just $225, a savings of $75 off the MSRP.

What makes this deal even better is that it is for the non-Prime Exclusive model, meaning that you won’t have to deal with annoying lock screen advertisements every time you unlock the device. Furthermore, this specific deal is for the higher-end model, which comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

If you’re looking for a new secondary device, or maybe a phone for a loved one, hit the button below to snag one from Amazon today.