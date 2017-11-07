Nov 7th, 2017

Google has a new feature that will help you decide where to go eat. The Google app already shows what times are typically the busiest at most places, but now it’s attempting to show how long you can expect to wait.

This new feature works the same as the busy times. Just search for a business in the Google apps or Google Maps and open the listing. In the Popular Times section, you’ll see an estimated wait time. You can also check the wait times for different hours.

We don’t know exactly where Google is getting this information from. Google already knows where you are at all times and can track your movement with apps like Google Fit. It’s not a stretch to believe that they can track when you enter a restaurant and how long you sit/stand before eating. What do you think of this feature?
