There’s no denying that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is one of the best flagship Android smartphones of 2017. They had a lot to make up for after the disastrous launch of the Galaxy Note 7, where some analysts expected Samsung to take a huge hit in customer trust after the two-recall debacle.

The Galaxy Note 8 delivered on a lot of fronts for the most die-hard Samsung fans, so it’s no surprise that Samsung is a bit cheeky when it comes to prototyping the next version of the device. A new report out of South Korea suggests that development for the Galaxy Note 9 is slated to start soon under the codename “crown.”

The Galaxy Note 8’s codename was “baikail,” which happens to be one of the largest lakes in the world. The report suggests that Samsung’s choice of codename for the Galaxy Note 9 signifies the intention to tighten its grip on the phablet market. The codename for the Samsung Galaxy S9 series was revealed to be “Star” earlier this year, too.

The codename of the next-generation Note model is said to allude to Samsung’s goal to tighten its grip on the large-sized smartphone sector.

What do you think of the codename? What features do you hope to see in the Galaxy Note 9? Let us know in the comments.