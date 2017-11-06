What is that? The Google Pixel 2 . What can it do? Google’s newest ad for the Pixel 2 focuses not on hardware or displays or specs like Samsung and Apple’s latest efforts but instead reminds you of the various ways you can interact with the device using Google Assistant.

It’s not surprising to see Google showcase the uniqueness of Google Assistant, since it is by far one of the best bragging points for Google versus competitor’s products like Siri and Bixby. In fact, Samsung just recently released an update so you can finally kill the Bixby button for good. So much for clever hardware features, right?

What do you think of Google’s latest Pixel 2 commerical?