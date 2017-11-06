File management on Android has always been a bit weird. Google doesn’t really include a built-in solution until you start looking to move files around inside of other apps. Most manufacturers like Samsung, LG, and ASUS have created their own solutions, while third-party managers like Solid Explorer have long been favored by power users.

Now it looks like Google is preparing to throw its hat into Files Manager ring with a new unreleased app called Files Go. It takes the card interface that we’ve grown familiar with thanks to Google Now and Google Assitant. Have a peek at these screenshots from the Google Play Store.





Interestingly enough, the app appears to suggest ways you can clear up additional space by deleting your cache, apps that you haven’t used in a long time, and even duplicate photos. You can even share your files with friends nearby as long as you’re both using the app. If you’re the type of person who shares tons of memes in your chats with friends, this app helps you clear out some of those old images you no longer care about having on your phone.