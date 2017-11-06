Nov 6th, 2017

Earlier today we told you about the November security updates for Android that Google made available for several Nexus and Pixel devices, but the Pixel 2 XL was strangely left off that list. However, it seems as if it’s finally rolling out and with it comes the promised display settings that Google says will address Pixel 2 XL concerns.

Here are a couple of screenshots that showcase the new settings. You can now choose between Boosted, Natural, or Saturated to change the color profile on your display.

Another change that has been noted by those with the update is that the nav bar buttons now dim when an app is opened. Instead of the stark white, you’ll now see the buttons are a more grungy gray to help combat burn-in on the display. You can see this in the screenshot below.

It will be interesting to see how well these changes compensate for some of the issues reviewers have had with the Pixel 2 XL display. If you have the device, have you gotten the latest update yet? Let us know what you think about the color profile options that are now available.

local_offer    Google   Google Pixel 2 XL  

stars Further Reading

Google's newest Pixel 2 commercial says ask more of your phone

November Android Security updates are here

Get a Home Mini for $30 on Black Friday

You can now compare devices with Google

The Google App now features a rounded UI

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

2

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

3

more_vertOreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program
closeYou can now test out Android Oreo on your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Some users are reporting that they have received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

4

more_vertPixel 2 First Things to do
close12 First things every Pixel 2 owner should do

If you just got the Pixel 2 or are thinking of picking one up, here are the first things to do!

5

more_vertSony's smartphone business still struggling
closeSony’s smartphone business still struggling after big loss

Sony posted its financial results for the last quarter this week, and while the rest of its business is thriving, its mobile division continues to hemorrhage cash.

6

more_vertZTE Axon 7 successor confirmed by the company
closeZTE confirms it plans to release a proper Axon 7 successor

ZTE has confirmed it plans on releasing a successor to the popular ZTE Axon 7, which debuted last year.

7

more_vertRazer Phone specs leak early
closeRazer Phone’s impressive specifications leak out early

Impressive specifications for the upcoming Razer Phone have been revealed early by a U.K. smartphone retailer. They hint at a device designed with gaming and multimedia in mind.

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 back rumors
closeRumors suggest the Galaxy S9’s back will “change a lot”

According to a semi-reliable source out of China, the Galaxy S9 back is going to “change a lot.” No further details were given.

9

more_vertGoogle's Pixel Visual Core will be activated soon
closeYour Pixel 2 pictures are about to get a whole lot better

Google has updated its documents to confirm that the Pixel Visual Core will be activated on the Pixel 2 with the Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2.

10

more_vertRazer Phone coming this month for $699
closeRazer Phone starts at $699 and features a 120hz display

Razer has finally taken the wraps of their upcoming phone and it looks like a bigger and sleeker version of the Nextbit Robin. A Nextbit Robin 2 XL, perhaps.