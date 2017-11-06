Earlier today we told you about the November security updates for Android that Google made available for several Nexus and Pixel devices, but the Pixel 2 XL was strangely left off that list. However, it seems as if it’s finally rolling out and with it comes the promised display settings that Google says will address Pixel 2 XL concerns.

Here are a couple of screenshots that showcase the new settings. You can now choose between Boosted, Natural, or Saturated to change the color profile on your display.





Another change that has been noted by those with the update is that the nav bar buttons now dim when an app is opened. Instead of the stark white, you’ll now see the buttons are a more grungy gray to help combat burn-in on the display. You can see this in the screenshot below.

It will be interesting to see how well these changes compensate for some of the issues reviewers have had with the Pixel 2 XL display. If you have the device, have you gotten the latest update yet? Let us know what you think about the color profile options that are now available.