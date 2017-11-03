Nov 3rd, 2017

In the beginning of October, Sonos announced its first smart speaker with the Sonos One, which has been integrated with Amazon’s Alexa voice services. However, there are some limitations to what can be controlled, one of which is controlling your Spotify playlists.

Now, Sonos has announced that issue will be fixed, as the company confirmed that Alexa will be able to control Spotify with nothing more than your voice. Currently, while you can still listen to Spotify on your Sonos One, you can’t use your voice to control any of the playback options.

At the top of the “Controlling your Sonos with Amazon Alexa” support page, the company states that “full voice support for Spotify” will be coming by December 21st. This is less than ideal, but at least the proper support is on the way, even if it won’t be here until the end of the year.

Let us know if you picked up the Sonos One speaker, and how it’s been working for you. If you want to pick up the Sonos One for yourself, hit the button below to grab one for $199.

Buy the Sonos One

[Engadget | Sonos]
local_offer    Amazon Alexa   Sonos   Spotify  

stars Further Reading

Oprah can now sell you her Favorite Things using Alexa

Amazon announces $250k Alexa Skill challenge

Alexa gets NBA skills

The Sonos One is a brand-new smart speaker

Amazon reportedly working on Alexa-enabled smart glasses

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

2

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

3

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

4

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

5

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

6

more_vertOreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program
closeYou can now test out Android Oreo on your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Some users are reporting that they have received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

7

more_vertPixel 2 First Things to do
close12 First things every Pixel 2 owner should do

If you just got the Pixel 2 or are thinking of picking one up, here are the first things to do!

8

more_vertSony's smartphone business still struggling
closeSony’s smartphone business still struggling after big loss

Sony posted its financial results for the last quarter this week, and while the rest of its business is thriving, its mobile division continues to hemorrhage cash.

9

more_vertAndroid apps are using malware to mine cryptocurrency
closeSome Android apps found mining cryptocurrencies via code injection

Trend Micro discovered two new instances of Android malware that use JavaScript injection to mine cryptocurrencies using your devices’ CPU.

10

more_vertZTE Axon 7 successor confirmed by the company
closeZTE confirms it plans to release a proper Axon 7 successor

ZTE has confirmed it plans on releasing a successor to the popular ZTE Axon 7, which debuted last year.