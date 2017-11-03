Nov 3rd, 2017

Google is always testing new ways to improve its software experience and there is a new UI rolling out to the Google search application. This has been in testing for some time, but now, when searching via the Google app, you should notice some subtle differences.

Instead of the hard corners that search results and the search box itself presented beforehand, these boxes are now rounded off, making for a more aesthetically pleasing look and feel. Then, when typing something into the query, you’ll notice the box as a whole has been slightly rounded off, as well.

Furthermore, the scrollable cards that you see in search results also have gotten the rounded treatment, making for a uniform experience. The only downside to this new UI change is that it hasn’t exactly rolled out to everyone just yet.

But Google is well-known for rolling new changes out in stages, so you’ll just have to be patient until it comes to your device. There’s hope that it will be sooner rather than later as I have seen the new UI take shape on multiple devices that I have here in-house.

Let us know when the new UI comes to you and whether you prefer it over the old version or not.

[Android Police]
