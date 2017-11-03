One of the most useful features of Android Oreo is the new autofill APIs. The new autofill feature allows developers to make their apps available as autofill managers. Instead of just having your Google account autofill passwords, you can set up a password manager, like Dashlane, to fill in login information for you.

Dashlane 5.0 adds support for autofill in Oreo. You can let Dashlane make secure passwords for you and fill them in automatically when you’re signing into apps and websites. It’s super easy. The Dashlane update also includes a bunch of design changes. If you’re a Dashlane user, or you’ve been thinking of trying a password manager, make sure you snag this update.