Nov 3rd, 2017

One of the most useful features of Android Oreo is the new autofill APIs. The new autofill feature allows developers to make their apps available as autofill managers. Instead of just having your Google account autofill passwords, you can set up a password manager, like Dashlane, to fill in login information for you.

Dashlane 5.0 adds support for autofill in Oreo. You can let Dashlane make secure passwords for you and fill them in automatically when you’re signing into apps and websites. It’s super easy. The Dashlane update also includes a bunch of design changes. If you’re a Dashlane user, or you’ve been thinking of trying a password manager, make sure you snag this update.

download: dashlane
local_offer    Android Oreo   Dashlane  

stars Further Reading

Android Oreo is coming to the LG V30 next month

Oreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program

Samsung's Oreo Beta Program could launch tomorrow

Oreo is coming to the LG G6

Oreo comes to the Nokia 8

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

2

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

3

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

4

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

6

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

7

more_vertHTC teases bezel-less phone
closeHTC gives everyone a sneak peek of the U11 Plus’ bezel-less display

HTC has released another teaser of what is expected to be the HTC U11 Plus ahead of the device’s announcement on November 2nd.

8

more_vertHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]
closeHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]

In today’s world, there’s still a lot of controversy between Android and iOS users, thanks to a seemingly never-ending war in the mobile space. Although Android has overtaken Apple in many facets, there’s just something about Apple that continues to drive owners to iOS in droves. I, for one, am one of those folks who actually …

9

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

10

more_vertOreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program
closeYou can now test out Android Oreo on your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Some users are reporting that they have received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.