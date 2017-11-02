Earlier this week, Google finally announced that YouTube TV apps would be rolling out to TV devices. The list of devices includes the Xbox, Apple TV, Roku, and of course, Android TV. Previously, you had to use Chromecast or AirPlay to watch on your TV. It took a couple of days, but the app is now available for Android TV.

The interface has been optimized for big screens, but it’s still very simple to use. There’s a “home page” that will recommend content for you and let you easily pick up with DVR’d content. The Live tab is where you’ll find a more traditional list of what’s on right now. Of course, since this is a Google product, search plays a big role in finding stuff to watch.