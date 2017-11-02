Nov 2nd, 2017

There are plenty of apps that allow you to video chat 1-on-1 with someone — Google Duo, Snapchat, and Facebook Messenger just to name a few — but when it comes time to video chat with a group of friends or family, those apps are a little harder to come by.

Back in September, Facebook launched a new app for iOS called Bonfire that allowed users to host group video chats with 8 of their friends at once. To help spice up conversations, there are also fun video effects that could be applied similar to Snapchat’s 3D lenses. Users could even save photos of their video chats and immediately share on their favorite social network.

Today Bonfire is finally making its way over to Android devices, where it’s available right now on the Google Play Store. The biggest problem you’ll have is finding enough friends to fill up a room, but you can get started by download the app via the link below.

Now, why couldn’t this same functionality be added into Facebook Messenger? Your guess is as good as mine…

Download on Google Play
