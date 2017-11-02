A handful of Samsung accessories for smartphones have been discounted on Amazon today, bringing them down to new lows. Some of these require that you own a Samsung phone in order to take advantage of them (looking at you Gear VR), but others are device agnostic. Samsung’s accessories are pretty well made and everything except Gear VR will work with any phone so have a peek at what’s on sale.
- Samsung Active In-Ear Headphones – $12 down from $29.99
- Samsung Wireless Charging Pad – $24.99 down from $39.99
- Samsung Gear VR controller – $19.00 down from $39.99
- Samsung Gear VR (2016 Edition) – $39.50 down from $99
- Samsung Fast Charge 10,200mAh battery pack – $44.99 down from $79.99
- Samsung USB-A to USB-C 3.3ft white cable – $5.09 down from $14.99