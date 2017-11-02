Nov 2nd, 2017

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard any rumbles about HTC’s Vive division, other than rumors that the company is still considering parting the division off. However, the last we heard, the company was going to be working with Google on a standalone VR headset, which does not require a smartphone or computer in order to work.

Other than that, we’ve been left in the dark as to when this headset would make an appearance, until now. HTC will be holding its annual Vive Developer Conference in Beijing on November 14th, and an invitation to the event suggests that HTC is planning to unveil its standalone VR headset at the conference.

HTC Vive Developer Conference 2017 Invite

Powering the HTC Vive Focus will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC, along with “six degrees of freedom for head (6DoF) movement, and a single 3DoF controller”. However, it’s unknown what other specs will be found under the hood for the Vive Focus, other than using Qualcomm’s own “inside-out” tracking technology.

It is important to note that there will be two versions of the Standalone Vive VR headset – one for the western market, and one for China. The Vive Focus is the codename for the western edition, and will be compatible with Google’s Daydream, while the Chinese variant will be compatible with Viveport.

Nonetheless, we’re likely just a couple of weeks away from an official announcement, so stay tuned to Phandroid for more.

[VRFocus]
local_offer    HTC   HTC Vive   htc vive focus   virtual reality  

stars Further Reading

HTC U11 Plus is here!

New HTC U11 Plus Renders leak

HTC U11 Plus leaked on video

HTC U11 Plus color options leaked

T-Mobile accidentally reveals HTC U11 Life

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

2

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

3

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertHTC teases bezel-less phone
closeHTC gives everyone a sneak peek of the U11 Plus’ bezel-less display

HTC has released another teaser of what is expected to be the HTC U11 Plus ahead of the device’s announcement on November 2nd.

9

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

10

more_vertHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]
closeHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]

In today’s world, there’s still a lot of controversy between Android and iOS users, thanks to a seemingly never-ending war in the mobile space. Although Android has overtaken Apple in many facets, there’s just something about Apple that continues to drive owners to iOS in droves. I, for one, am one of those folks who actually …