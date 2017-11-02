It’s been awhile since we’ve heard any rumbles about HTC’s Vive division, other than rumors that the company is still considering parting the division off. However, the last we heard, the company was going to be working with Google on a standalone VR headset, which does not require a smartphone or computer in order to work.

Other than that, we’ve been left in the dark as to when this headset would make an appearance, until now. HTC will be holding its annual Vive Developer Conference in Beijing on November 14th, and an invitation to the event suggests that HTC is planning to unveil its standalone VR headset at the conference.

HTC Vive Developer Conference 2017 Invite

Powering the HTC Vive Focus will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC, along with “six degrees of freedom for head (6DoF) movement, and a single 3DoF controller”. However, it’s unknown what other specs will be found under the hood for the Vive Focus, other than using Qualcomm’s own “inside-out” tracking technology.

It is important to note that there will be two versions of the Standalone Vive VR headset – one for the western market, and one for China. The Vive Focus is the codename for the western edition, and will be compatible with Google’s Daydream, while the Chinese variant will be compatible with Viveport.

Nonetheless, we’re likely just a couple of weeks away from an official announcement, so stay tuned to Phandroid for more.

[VRFocus]