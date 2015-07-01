Meizu has officially announced their latest handset. It’s the Meizu MX5, and it’s got a lot of reasons to make us take notice. The biggest will be its use of MediaTek’s latest Helio X10 chipset.

Specifically, it uses the X10 Turbo, which pairs 8 Cortex-A53 cores at 2.2GHz with a PowerVR G6200 GPU. That’s a whole lot of horsepower, and it’s said that it can stand toe-to-toe with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 810 and Samsung’s Exynos 7420. It also has 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

Other specs include a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a 20 megapixel rear camera with dual-tone flash and laser autofocus, 5 megapixel front camera, mTouch 2.0 fingerprint scanner (which boasts improved speed, accuracy and security), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, dual-band WiFi AC and more.

As for its build, you can expect a nice 100% metal unibody design that’s just 7.6mm thin. All of it will be used to run Flyme 4.5, which is Meizu’s custom user experience sitting on top of Android Lollipop.

So when and where can you get it? Unfortunately that information is still under lock and key, though we aren’t expecting a full worldwide launch like some of the options from Samsung and HTC (nor are we expecting it to cost as much as those guys’ wares).

