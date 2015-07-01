Jul 1st, 2015

meizu mx5 hero

Meizu has officially announced their latest handset. It’s the Meizu MX5, and it’s got a lot of reasons to make us take notice. The biggest will be its use of MediaTek’s latest Helio X10 chipset.

Specifically, it uses the X10 Turbo, which pairs 8 Cortex-A53 cores at 2.2GHz with a PowerVR G6200 GPU. That’s a whole lot of horsepower, and it’s said that it can stand toe-to-toe with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 810 and Samsung’s Exynos 7420. It also has 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

Other specs include a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a 20 megapixel rear camera with dual-tone flash and laser autofocus, 5 megapixel front camera, mTouch 2.0 fingerprint scanner (which boasts improved speed, accuracy and security), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, dual-band WiFi AC and more.

As for its build, you can expect a nice 100% metal unibody design that’s just 7.6mm thin. All of it will be used to run Flyme 4.5, which is Meizu’s custom user experience sitting on top of Android Lollipop.

So when and where can you get it? Unfortunately that information is still under lock and key, though we aren’t expecting a full worldwide launch like some of the options from Samsung and HTC (nor are we expecting it to cost as much as those guys’ wares).

[via Meizu]
local_offer    Meizu  Meizu MX5  

stars Further Reading

The Meizu M6 is priced at just $105

Meizu M6 Note Announced

The Meizu EP52 Earphones will be unveiled next week

The Meizu Pro 7 may feature a unique secondary display

Meizu's Super mCharge offers even faster charging

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

2

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

3

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertHTC teases bezel-less phone
closeHTC gives everyone a sneak peek of the U11 Plus’ bezel-less display

HTC has released another teaser of what is expected to be the HTC U11 Plus ahead of the device’s announcement on November 2nd.

9

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

10

more_vertHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]
closeHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]

In today’s world, there’s still a lot of controversy between Android and iOS users, thanks to a seemingly never-ending war in the mobile space. Although Android has overtaken Apple in many facets, there’s just something about Apple that continues to drive owners to iOS in droves. I, for one, am one of those folks who actually …