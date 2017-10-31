Oct 31st, 2017

The last few months have been interesting for Essential as the PH-1 has been dealing with some subpar camera performance and then was permanently discounted by $200. Now, the company is looking right some of the wrongs with a rather substantial software update that is rolling out to owners of the device.

The update, which weighs in at 75MB, features the October Android security patch, which includes the patch for the KRACK exploit. Additionally, the update includes “improved touch scrolling” and the biggest inclusion is the addition of fingerprint gestures.

Once the update has been installed, users will now be able to swipe down on the fingerprint scanner to show your notifications. This will obviously remove the need to try and perform finger gymnastics to reach the top of the display to swipe down.

As we mentioned before, the PH-1 was discounted to just $499, down from the release price of $699, and there’s even a way to save an extra $200 if you happened to purchase the PH-1 before the permanent discount. If the new price has you intrigued enough to pick one up for yourself, be sure to let us know and check out the Essential Phone Forums!
local_offer    Essential   Essential Phone  

stars Further Reading

The Essential Phone is now priced at $499

Best Buy slashes $100 off Essential Phone

A company that specializes in wireless data transmission alleges Essential used their technology and cut them out of the supply loop for Essential phone.

Essential opens orders for the Pure White PH-1

Night Mode coming to Essential with Android Oreo update

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

2

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

3

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

4

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review

After last year’s model went up in smoke (literally), Samsung has a lot riding on this year’s Galaxy Note 8. Does it sit comfortably at the top of Samsung’s smartphone lineup? Check out our review to find out.

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks
close80+ Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks

We take a look at all of the different features offered by the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and have compiled a list of the best tips & tricks for you to make the best of your device.

10

more_vertHTC teases bezel-less phone
closeHTC gives everyone a sneak peek of the U11 Plus’ bezel-less display

HTC has released another teaser of what is expected to be the HTC U11 Plus ahead of the device’s announcement on November 2nd.