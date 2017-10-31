The last few months have been interesting for Essential as the PH-1 has been dealing with some subpar camera performance and then was permanently discounted by $200. Now, the company is looking right some of the wrongs with a rather substantial software update that is rolling out to owners of the device.

We're rolling out a software update (build NMJ20D) that includes improved touch scrolling, patch for KRACK vulnerability, and more. — Essential (@essential) October 30, 2017

The update, which weighs in at 75MB, features the October Android security patch, which includes the patch for the KRACK exploit. Additionally, the update includes “improved touch scrolling” and the biggest inclusion is the addition of fingerprint gestures.

Once the update has been installed, users will now be able to swipe down on the fingerprint scanner to show your notifications. This will obviously remove the need to try and perform finger gymnastics to reach the top of the display to swipe down.

As we mentioned before, the PH-1 was discounted to just $499, down from the release price of $699, and there’s even a way to save an extra $200 if you happened to purchase the PH-1 before the permanent discount. If the new price has you intrigued enough to pick one up for yourself, be sure to let us know and check out the Essential Phone Forums!