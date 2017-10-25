Leading up to the unveiling of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL , there were rumors that there was a third device codenamed “muskie”. Then, it was reported that this device was canceled in favor of another Pixel 2 device, which turned out to be the Pixel 2 XL. Now, we are seeing mentions of muskie in the AOSP code files.

Apparently, muskie began appearing in the latest version of the Android source code, which was released alongside the standard Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Thanks to the folks at XDA Developers, we know this was in fact, a Google device due to the AOSP code file where “PRODUCT_MANUFACTURER” stated that it was a device made by Google.

Looking through more of the files, there is evidence that ‘muskie’ was a device manufactured by HTC leaving speculation either that the LG-made Pixel 2 XL came in late to the game, or Google pit HTC and LG in a competition for the larger Pixel 2. This would be an interesting thought, and would definitely explain why Google has been having some quality control issues when it comes to the Pixel 2 XL and its funky POLED display.

Some more pieces of information regarding ‘muskie’ were also revealed, including the battery. The LG-made Pixel 2 XL features a 3520mAh battery, but according to the source code, this HTC-made device would have featured a 3,830mAh battery. Battery for days, son.

Finally, the source code revealed that the HTC Pixel 2 XL would have had the same screen density as the option which made it to the market. This leads us to believe that HTC was working on another device with a bezel-less display, and THAT would have been interesting to see.

Let us know whether you would have rather seen HTC manufacture both Pixel 2 devices, and if you think it would have been just as impressive as the LG-made Pixel 2 XL.

