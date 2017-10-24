It feels like an eternity but the Pixel 2 XL we ordered has finally arrived on our doorstep just a few moments ago. We already got our first look at the phone back during Google’s big “Made by Google” event, but the phone has been the source of a good amount of controversy since then. We’ll be giving the phone the once, twice, and thrice over while giving you guys tons of great content in the meantime. But first things first check out our video above to see what’s inside the box. Here’s what we found:

What’s in the box:

Pixel 2 XL

Quick Start Guide

SIM removal tool

USB-C to USB-C cable

Wall power adapter

USB-C to USB-A transfer adapter

3.5mm headphone adapter

