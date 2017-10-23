Oct 23rd, 2017

Google’s Pixel 2 lineup has support for Bluetooth battery level indicators, allowing you to check the power status of connected devices in a flash. They’re not quite as easy to see as they could be, but they’re there and they’re helpful for supported Bluetooth devices.

Bluetooth headphones and accessories are terrific; a world without cables would be much simpler. But they have their downsides, like when they run out of battery when you weren’t expecting it. If you have a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, however, you can now keep an eye on battery status so that you’re prepared.

To do this, simply go into Bluetooth settings to view your paired devices. So long as battery status is supported, your handset will show you how much power is remaining. You don’t need to have Google’s own Pixel Buds for this; lots of third-party accessories are also supported.

Sadly, there isn’t an ongoing notification that lets you see battery level indicators at a glance, and it doesn’t look like you’ll get an alert when battery life is low on a connected device. But we’re hoping this is a change Google will make in a future Oreo update.
local_offer    bluetooth   Pixel 2   Pixel 2 XL  

stars Further Reading

Google investigating Pixel 2 burn-in

Google won't punish those who root the Pixel 2

Pixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test

Pixel 2 Fast Charging Speed

Watch a Google Pixel 2 XL get put back together again

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

3

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

4

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

5

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

6

more_vertPixel 2 orders processed
closePixel 2 orders are beginning to get processed

Several Reddit users noticed that their cards have finally been charged by Google. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners reported the same thing.

7

more_vertDeath Road to Canada coming to Android
closeDeath Road to Canada is finally road tripping onto Android this month

Looking for something fun to do this month? Noodlecake has announced that zombie road-trip survival sim Death Road to Canada is finally coming to Android.

8

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

9

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.

10

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.