While Pokemon GO doesn’t have the same excitement it did last year, there are still a lot of people playing the game. Niantic has continued to push new features and critters. This Halloween, Pokemon GO is getting some treats, including a handful of new monsters.

“Spooky” Pokemon are back again for this Halloween event. You will see the likes of Gastly, Drowzee, Cubone, and other Gen 1 and 2 Pokemon, but also a handful of Pokemon from the Hoenn region. These include Sableye, Banette, and more.

The event includes double candies for your Buddy Pokemon and candies for catching, hatching, and transferring will also be doubled. Look for special boxes in the shop as well. The Halloween event kicks off on October 20th at 12:00 PM Pacific and will run until November 2nd at 1:00 PM Pacific.