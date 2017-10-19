Oct 19th, 2017

If you want a powerful but affordable Android TV box, and you don’t plan to do a lot of gaming on it, you’ll be pleased to know the NVIDIA Shield TV is now available without the Shield controller for less. NVIDIA has released a new bundle, which comes with a standard Shield Remote, for $179.

There’s no doubt about it, if you want an Android TV box for gaming, the Shield TV is one of the best available. Its Tegra X1 processor with a 256-core GPU makes it incredibly powerful, and with 3GB of RAM on board, it’ll handle anything you throw at it with ease.

But it’s also a terrific set-top box for those who just want to sit back and enjoy super-sharp 4K video. Access to the Play Store means every streaming service you could ever want is right at your fingertips. And now NVIDIA offers the Shield TV without a game controller for less.

You can pickup the box itself with a regular Shield Remote for $179, either directly from NVIDIA’s website, or through third-party retailers like Best Buy. That’s $20 less than the Shield TV with a bundled remote and game controller.

If you do decide to do a spot of gaming every so often, there are plenty that place nicely without a dedicated game controller. Some of those titles include Alto’s Adventure, Crossy Roadand Pac-Man. Alternatively, you can add a controller to your setup later for $59.99.
