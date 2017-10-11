While most of us were looking at which phone is going to grace our hands for the next year or two, Oculus Connect took place today where a rather large announcement was made. The company announced an all-new virtual reality headset by the name of Oculus Go which will not require a smartphone nor a computer to work.

Oculus claims that this will be the “easiest way to experience VR”, as Hugo Barra stated that the Go would be the “sweet spot” between mobile VR and desktop VR experiences. As for what the Oculus Go package includes, it will have a “high-resolution” LCD display which will reduce the “screen door effect” that current VR users are dealing with.

Additionally, the Oculus Go will feature “integrated spatial audio” which means that the speakers are built right into the headset itself, making it possible to listen to whatever content is being consumed. If that’s not your thing or do not want to disturb others around you, Oculus included a 3.5mm headphone jack for traditional listening.

Oculus Go will be priced at $199 and will be launching sometime early next year, but there was no mention of an official release date. This is huge for the VR space, considering the fact that you won’t need a smartphone or a computer to access VR content, which is currently the case for VR content.

Let us know what you think about the Oculus Go and if you’ll be picking one up later this year.