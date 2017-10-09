We’ve been hearing about dual screen smartphones for a while now, but it’s looking like ZTE will be the first to release something for 2017. At the beginning of September, we first heard the rumblings that the device would be available on AT&T and would be dubbed the Axon Multy. Later on in the month, we got our first peek at the rumored device, which we learned will be called the Axon M.

Now, today’s FCC filings seem to indicate that we’ll be seeing the device pretty soon. The phone appears to be running Android 7.1 Nougat and the FCC documents label it as a “multi-mode digital mobile phone.” Rumors suggest the device features two 1920 x 1080 displays that are capable of functioning as a single 6.8-inch display when they’ve been unfolded.

ZTE has a press conference scheduled for October 17th in Brooklyn, so it’s likely the Chinese company will finally take the wraps off the Axon M then.

What do you think of this concept? Would you be willing to get a foldable smartphone that can turn into a tablet?