Oct 9th, 2017

If you followed the world of smartphone rumors close enough this year, you probably heard about the iPhone X and its rumored under-display fingerprint sensor. Apple couldn’t get the technology to their standards in time for the release of the iPhone X so instead, we have FaceID. Samsung has been toying with this idea for a while now, too.

Back in August, we heard a rumor that the Galaxy S9 likely won’t have an under-display fingerprint sensor, likely due to Qualcomm not having the technology ready for their processors until Summer 2018. That initial report says that the earliest Samsung could have an under-display fingerprint sensor is the Galaxy Note 9 and that appears to be the case, as reported by a KGI Securities analyst who is familiar with the Asian supply chain.

If this report turns out to be true, it sounds like the days of the awkwardly placed fingerprint sensor on Samsung devices will be short-lived. What do you think of this new technology? Do you prefer the fingerprint sensor on the back or front of the device? Let us know in the comments.
local_offer    Rumor   Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Note 9  

