There’s been a lot of talk this year about fingerprint scanners that are embedded under display panels. Rumors suggested the Samsung Galaxy S8 would be the first phone with this technology, but it didn’t pan out. It’s also looking like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 won’t be the first. The good news is Samsung isn’t the only one working on this technology.

Qualcomm announced today that they will have this technology ready for the Summer of 2018. Their scanners will be capable of working under displays, metal, and glass. Qualcomm is using “ultrasonic fingerprint detection” to see through thin materials. There’s one catch to Qualcomm’s tech right now: it will only work with OLED displays. LCD displays won’t be supported at first.

As mentioned, the technology can also work through metal and glass. Qualcomm’s sensor can also detect heart rate and blood flow. Imagine an invisible sensor on the back of your phone for taking heart rate readings. Qualcomm says the sensors will be just as fast as capacitive sensors and they will work underwater as well.

The scanners that can work under glass and metal will be available for OEMs next month. Look to see them in devices in early 2018. The under display scanners will be ready for OEMs in October, but don’t expect to see them in devices until 2018.