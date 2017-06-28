Jun 28th, 2017

There’s been a lot of talk this year about fingerprint scanners that are embedded under display panels. Rumors suggested the Samsung Galaxy S8 would be the first phone with this technology, but it didn’t pan out. It’s also looking like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 won’t be the first. The good news is Samsung isn’t the only one working on this technology.

Qualcomm announced today that they will have this technology ready for the Summer of 2018. Their scanners will be capable of working under displays, metal, and glass. Qualcomm is using “ultrasonic fingerprint detection” to see through thin materials. There’s one catch to Qualcomm’s tech right now: it will only work with OLED displays. LCD displays won’t be supported at first.

As mentioned, the technology can also work through metal and glass. Qualcomm’s sensor can also detect heart rate and blood flow. Imagine an invisible sensor on the back of your phone for taking heart rate readings. Qualcomm says the sensors will be just as fast as capacitive sensors and they will work underwater as well.

The scanners that can work under glass and metal will be available for OEMs next month. Look to see them in devices in early 2018. The under display scanners will be ready for OEMs in October, but don’t expect to see them in devices until 2018.
local_offer    Fingerprint Sensors   Qualcomm  

stars Further Reading

New Qualcomm chip for speakers

LG and Qualcomm working together on the LG G7

The OnePlus 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835

Google announces standalone VR headsets

New Qualcomm chips

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNew Pixel 2 leaks surface
closeNew Pixel 2 leaks reveal a new design change

A new series of leaks give us an idea of what the specs for the Pixel 2 lineup will bring, along with some design cues.

2

more_vertOld phone as music player
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a standalone music player

If you’re a die-hard music lover and audiophile, we have another idea to put that old phone to good use. Use it as an offline music player!

3

more_vertThis modified Pixel Launcher includes Google Now and more
close[Download] Lawnchair gives you the Pixel Launcher with customizable options and Google Now

A new modified Pixel Launcher has been released which includes access to Google Now, as well as a slew of customizable options.

4

more_vertMoto G5S Plus Pricing is leaked
closeNew press render shows a familiar design for the Moto G5S Plus

A new render of the Moto G5S Plus has been leaked which shows off a similar design, while also confirming the device to feature a dual camera setup.

5

more_vertAll that's wrong with carriers
closeVirgin Mobile’s iPhone plan is everything that’s wrong with U.S. carriers

Virgin Mobile made waves by announcing their plans to sell nothing but iPhones. The whole situation seems so crazy. A carrier telling you what phones you can buy. But the truth is major carriers already do this in more subtle ways and it sucks.

6

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 23, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertTurn Android phone into dash cam
closeHow to turn your Android phone into a dash cam

A dash cam is a camera that sits on the dashboard of your car and constantly records video. Since every Android phone has a camera, you already have a dash cam just waiting to be set up.

8

more_vertSamsung passes Fitbit
closeSamsung overtakes Fitbit as #2 in the wearable market

Fitbit has been one of the largest wearable makers, launching their first device back in 2009. Samsung hasn’t been doing it as long, but they just passed Fitbit in market share.

9

more_vertHTC U11 vs Galaxy S8 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7 [CAMERA TEST]
closeHTC U11 vs Galaxy S8 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7 [CAMERA TEST]

The HTC U11 is said to have one of the best cameras on the market. We decided to put that to the test, pitting the phone against the Samsung Galaxy S8, Google Pixel, and the iPhone 7.

10

more_vertArcheer Bluetooth Speaker Review
closeThis $70 Bluetooth speaker from Archeer is the best I’ve used in years

The Archeer 25W Bluetooth Speaker is one of the best options regardless of price, as it offers great sound and a great design which is perfect for almost any situation.