Oct 6th, 2017

Google just announced a butt load of stuff including the highly anticipated Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL. These bad boys aren’t cheap, but we’ve got good news: we’re giving them away for free!

To reward our loyal fans and followers, we’re holding a contest where one randomly selected winner will get their choice of a Google Pixel 2 or Google Pixel 2 XL.

To enter (which you can do daily), just complete tasks from the list below. Each point you earn counts as an additional entry. Make sure you actually complete the tasks listed: if you’re selected and we cannot confirm that you completed the task, you will be disqualified!

Some additional rules you’ll want to keep in mind:

  • This is for the Black, 64GB Unlocked version
  • The unit given away will not be unopened (it’s the unit we’ll be conducting reviews)
  • The unit will be shipped after completion of our review
  • The winner must be 16 years of age or older
  • If the winner is not in the continental United States we may either (1) require winner pay postage and handling, or (2) choose to select another winner
  • We reserve the right to disqualify winners for any reason (most notably for spamming fake entries)

Secret tip: we might just be adding more prizes (and ways to enter) to this contest as they land on our doorstep… so stay tuned!
