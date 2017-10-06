Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Buttertype

Buttertype is a new keyboard from the people that brought you Chrooma. The keyboard suggests words inline with what you’re typing. You can swipe right on the spacebar to use the suggested word. The goal is for you to do as little typing as possible.

DOWNLOAD: Buttertype Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: Unreleased

Installs: 500 – 1,000

2. Iconzy

Iconzy is a handy tool for lovers of icon packs. The app allows you to download icons from the apps already on your phone and icon packs. You can also easily create shortcuts with any of the icon packs you have installed. If you’re serious about icons, you need this app.

DOWNLOAD: Iconzy Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

3. AutoBirthday

Never forget to send someone Happy Birthday wishes again. AutoBirthday uses your contacts to automatically send an SMS to people on their birthdays. In order for this to work, you must enter birthday information in you contacts app.

DOWNLOAD: AutoBirthday Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 5/5

Installs: 10 – 50

4. Brawl Colors

Brawl Colors is a puzzle game where you have to keep the board balanced with two colors. Orange pieces can be placed on blue tiles and blue pieces can be placed on orange tiles. Make sure you keep both colors open for pieces or the game is over.

DOWNLOAD: Brawl Colors Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: Unreleased

Installs: 100 – 500

5. Boundland

Boundland is a platform game where you move through levels by flinging your character. Watch out for red sharp spikes and evil bosses as your goal is to collect the colorful gems and finish each level by catching the star.

DOWNLOAD: Boundland Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.4/5

Installs: 100 – 500

