The Pixel 2 has broken cover and it’s looking quite nice. That said, we don’t blame you for looking past its aesthetics and wondering if its bite is as big as its bark. Here’s what you can expect to find in the overall Pixel 2 package.
Pixel 2 Specs
- Display: “Cinematic” 16:9 5-inch FHD AMOLED display
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC
- Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB Storage
- Rear Camera: Single 12.2MP f/1.8 sensor with dual-LED flash, OIS, EIS, 4K
- Front Camera: 8MP f/2.4 sensor
- Battery: 2,700mAh Battery
- Software: Android 8.0 Oreo
- Features: Dual-stereo speakers, Active Edge, Fingerprint, Always-on Display, IP68 Water Resistance, USB-C
- Colors: Just Black, Clearly White, Kinda Blue
- Dimensions: 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm; 143 g
A Worthy Successor?
On paper, the Pixel 2 could be mistaken for a moderate improvement, but what really matters with this phone is the software experience, camera advancements, and other such things hard to see from a spec sheet. It looks better and it should work better with that tale of the tape. What do you think?