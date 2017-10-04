The Pixel 2 has broken cover and it’s looking quite nice. That said, we don’t blame you for looking past its aesthetics and wondering if its bite is as big as its bark. Here’s what you can expect to find in the overall Pixel 2 package.

Pixel 2 Specs

Display: “Cinematic” 16:9 5-inch FHD AMOLED display

“Cinematic” 16:9 5-inch FHD AMOLED display Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB Storage

4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB Storage Rear Camera: Single 12.2MP f/1.8 sensor with dual-LED flash, OIS, EIS, 4K

Single 12.2MP f/1.8 sensor with dual-LED flash, OIS, EIS, 4K Front Camera: 8MP f/2.4 sensor

8MP f/2.4 sensor Battery: 2,700mAh Battery

2,700mAh Battery Software: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Features: Dual-stereo speakers, Active Edge, Fingerprint, Always-on Display, IP68 Water Resistance, USB-C

Dual-stereo speakers, Active Edge, Fingerprint, Always-on Display, IP68 Water Resistance, USB-C Colors: Just Black, Clearly White, Kinda Blue

Just Black, Clearly White, Kinda Blue Dimensions: 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm; 143 g

A Worthy Successor?

On paper, the Pixel 2 could be mistaken for a moderate improvement, but what really matters with this phone is the software experience, camera advancements, and other such things hard to see from a spec sheet. It looks better and it should work better with that tale of the tape. What do you think?