Tomorrow’s going to be a busy day for Google and all of us who will be covering the event as we are expecting to see a plethora of new products from the Big G. However, while we will have boots on the ground, not everyone will be able to attend and will want to be able to watch the announcement live.

Luckily, Google has just created a live stream page where you can watch the event from wherever you may be. The event is expected to get underway starting at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET, and you can follow along live as Google prepares to show off its latest and greatest innovations.

As for what to expect, we are going to see the standard Pixel 2 with a 4.97-inch display, fat bezels, and dual stereo speakers. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL will likely steal the show with its all-new bezel-less design along with a 6-inch display and a squeezable frame. Other products include the Google Home Mini, Pixelbook, updated Daydream VR headset and possibly even a Google Home with a built-in display.

Be sure to bookmark this page and let us know what you’re most excited for coming out of the Google campus.