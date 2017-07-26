Jul 26th, 2017

With yesterday being overtaken with news of the new Moto Z2 Force, Xiaomi decided that today would be a great day to unveil a new device of its own. The Xiaomi Mi 5X has seen a few rumors over the past few months, but was made official during an event in China today.

As for what the device brings to the market, we’re looking at a 5.5-inch FHD display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of expandable storage on board, to keep your files safely stored on the go.

The big story here comes regarding the cameras, as Xiaomi has moved into the dual-camera space with its budget lineup. The Mi 5X is paired with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens, while also offering a dual-tone LED flash and phase-detection autofocus.

Xiaomi Mi 5X Specs:

  • 5.5-inch FHD Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB of Expandable Storage
  • 5MP Front Camera
  • Dual 12MP Rear Cameras
  • 3,080mAh Battery
  • Xiaomi MIUI 8

Other features of the Mi 5X include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, along with a 3,080mAh battery and USB Type-C. Out of the box, the device is loaded with MIUI 8, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat, but Xiaomi confirmed that MIUI 9 will be released for the Mi 5X.

MIUI 9

Finally, the Mi 5X comes in three color variants — Black, Gold, and Rose Gold — and will be priced at 1499 yuan (~$222). Registrations for the Mi 5X have already opened in China with estimates of more 800,000 registrations already accounted for. The device is set to launch on August 1st in China.

Let us know what you think about the Mi 5X and if you would be interested in picking one up for yourself.

[Xiaomi]
