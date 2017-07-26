You can never have too much storage. I believe that was a direct quote from Confucius or possibly a famous Roman emperor. Don’t bother fact checking that, the saying is true none-the-less. Following news that Samsung could offer a souped up Galaxy Note 8 model with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM — priced somewhere around around $1,100, we’re now learning of a version that might up the ante a bit.

A leak on Weibo claims Samsung will also offer a special Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition, a special version of the phone featuring an almost insane 256GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. As so often is the case with these souped up versions, the Emperor Edition is said to debut in South Korea before eventually making its way to mainland China. As far as pricing…. well, it’s gonna be a lot.

Sure it’s a bit excessive when you factor in rumors that the regular Galaxy Note 8 will feature 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. It’s interesting how Samsung appears to be stuck on 6GB of RAM, leaving the OnePlus 5 as the sole flagship device to feature 8GB of RAM this year. At least for now.

Samsung has already set the official reveal date for the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23rd, so we’re sure we’ll learn more then.